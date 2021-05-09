Scotland Boris Johnson sent a letter to pro-independence Nicola Sturgeon, who won the Scottish elections, stressing the importance of a united Britain

According to Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon, the majority of pro-independence parties in Parliament mean a new referendum on independence.

Britannian prime minister Boris Johnson has sent a letter calling for unity to the Prime Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon, whose SNP party won a major election in Thursday’s local parliamentary elections.

According to Sturgeon, a majority in the Scottish Parliament achieved by pro-independence parties means that a referendum on independence should be held in Scotland in the coming parliamentary term.

Johnson addressed his letter to the familiar “Nicola” and stressed how much benefit British unity has had in the battle during the corona pandemic. He hoped Sturgeon would attend the Corona Summit, to which the leaders of Northern Ireland and Wales will also be invited.

“I have a passionate belief that British citizens, and Scottish people in particular, are best served by working together,” Johnson said in a letter to The Herald published in full on the night between Saturday and Sunday.

The Guardian magazine pointed outthat the tone of Johnson’s letter was much more temperate than his speech before the election result survived. On Friday, Johnson had called speeches on the referendum “irresponsible and reckless”.

Independence profitable parties grabbed a total of 74 seats in the 129-seat parliament. The Sturgeon-led SNP was one seat behind the majority with a 64-seat election victory.

“If Prime Minister Boris Johnson has any respect for Scottish democracy, he will allow a referendum on independence,” Sturgeon said, referring to the election results.

Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon took selfie photos at a campaign ceremony in Ayr off the south west coast of Scotland on 19 April.­

The Scots voted in 2014 on whether Scotland should secede from Britain and become an independent state. Opponents of independence received 55.3 percent of the vote.

The re-emergence of dreams of independence has been influenced by the Brexit, the British secession from the European Union, and the British government’s previously failed efforts to curb the coronavirus epidemic.

62% of Scots voted to stay in the EU in a referendum in June 2016. At that time, 51.9% of all Britons wanted to leave the Union.

Scotland is home to around 5.5 million people, while Britain has a population of around 66 million.

Thought independence share the people of Scotland. According to opinion polls, there are about the same number of supporters and opponents. During the parliamentary elections, the proportion of those opposed to independence even seemed to rise slightly.

The largest opposition party in the Scottish Parliament is the Conservatives in 31 seats. Scottish Conservatives strongly oppose Scotland’s secession from the Union.

According to a poll by YouGov for The Times, the issue of independence is only fifth on the list, which allowed voters to nominate the most urgent tasks for the new government. Health, the economy, education and the fight against climate change went ahead.

Boris Johnson’s letter appealed to the “team Britain” spirit that Johnson says he witnessed during the corona. According to him, due to the epidemic, many areas of society have suffered, from education to medical care and the justice system.

“Overcoming adversity requires us to show the same spirit of unity and cooperation as in our fight against the pandemic,” Johnson appealed to Sturgeon.