Former Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon was arrested today as part of inquiries into the finances of the Scottish National Party, police have informed.

Read also

The accounts of the Scottish National Party have come under suspicion in recent years, mainly due to complaints lodged in 2021 in relation to some donations. Specifically, doubts have arisen regarding the funds the party has received for a potential new campaign for a referendum in favor of independence.

Sturgeon, who has never linked his resignation, presented at the end of last March, to these suspicions, has always defended the transparency of the accounts and funds raised for the hypothetical referendum, approximately 667 thousand pounds (761 thousand euros at today’s exchange rate) only between 2017 and 2020.

The announcement of Sturgeon’s arrest was published by the Scottish National Police on its Twitter profile, in relation to a 52-year-old woman, whose identity has been verified by the Scottish BBC. The former prime minister is now being questioned by investigators, the authorities add in the statement.

The investigations

Scotland’s most popular party, engine of the independence movement that seeks to take the nation out of the UK, has been under investigation into its finances (Operation Branchform) since 2021. The arrest of the former prime minister comes after her husband, Peter Murrell, was arrested last April. Murrell and Scottish MP Colin Beattie, who was treasurer of the SNP at the time, were both later released without charge, pending further inquiries.

In addition to the arrests, searches had been conducted at a number of locations, including Murrell’s and Sturgeon’s home, where police pitched a tent, in the garden, and at the SNP headquarters in Edinburgh. Sturgeon had previously been questioned about the source of funds her husband used to lend the SNP over £100,000 to help the party with its cash needs.

Last March Humza Yousaf became the youngest prime minister and the first person from an ethnic minority (he was born in Glasgow in 1985 to a family of Pakistani origin) to hold the post, after being elected to succeed Sturgeon.