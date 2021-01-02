Installed in Scotland since 1986, Frenchman Christian Allard married a Scottish woman and became an MEP in 2019 before losing his seat a year later due to Brexit. “I hope to get it back. It’s obvious. Scotland voted over 62% to stay in the European Union and absolutely must return as soon as possible to the EU, like Ireland, like Gibraltar which keeps the free movement of people and remains, with Northern Ireland, in the single market “, he says on franceinfo on Friday January 1.

In 2014, a referendum for or against independence was held and the Scots voted against. “In 2014, we were told that to stay in the EU, you had to vote no on independence. However, we are no longer there. The polls are clear. Over 58% Scots want to be independent ”, insists the former MEP.

“It wasn’t just Brexit that changed things, it was above all Boris Johnson’s rise in populism and his incompetence to maneuver a post-Brexit deal for Britain. His incompetence meant that he let Northern Ireland get closer to the Republic of Ireland. Boris Johnson only represents England “, concludes Christian Allard from Aberdeen.