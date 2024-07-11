The stranded whales are a whole school of males up to seven metres long, as well as females, calves and young, the BBC reported. “There are whales everywhere. There is a long line of them, some still alive,” Emma Neave-Webb of BDMLR told the broadcaster. The cause of the mass stranding is still unclear, it was said. It is possible that one whale got into trouble and the rest tried to help, the BBC quoted experts as saying.

The rescuers called on the public to avoid Tresness Beach on the Orkney island of Sanday during the rescue operations. Rescue teams from other Orkney locations and from the Scottish mainland are on the way. However, it is unlikely that many more animals can be helped, said Neave-Webb. “We will of course do our best, but they have been here for some time, so we have to be realistic.” The scene was terrible and “very emotional”.

Just a year ago, 55 pilot whales were stranded on the Scottish Hebridean island of Lewis, and only one animal survived. According to experts, pilot whales form extremely close bonds with each other. At certain times of the year they travel in large groups, which increases the risk of mass strandings. Recently, dozens of the animals were stranded several times in Australia. Many died.

#Scotland #pilot #whales #stranded #island #died