The Scottish authorities have denounced that between 2019 and 2022, Some 521 criminals charged with crimes of sexual assault have changed their names, something that means that predators can take advantage of a legal loophole that prevents them from knowing the records of their past, and thus reoffend.

The situation is aggravated by the recent report by Keep Prisons Single Sex (KPSS), which maintains that it is more complex in the case of people who declare themselves transgender.

Scottish law states that searching for information such as name, date, or gender of birth violates the right to privacy of trans people, something that can be exploited by criminals decide to change gender.

Changing your name in the United Kingdom is a process that can be processed relatively easily and at any time.

In the case of criminals and sexual offenders, it is necessary that those who want to change their name must notify the police before doing so; otherwise the process will not be carried out.

The problem arises in that the police will be able to know that a person who used to be called Jeff Brown is now Thomas Williams, and that he has a criminal record; Nevertheless, an ordinary person who wants to search to Thomas Williams you won’t find any criminal records.

This means that for situations such as applying for jobs, or avoiding public scrutiny, a person can change their name and apply for a position in which they may be in contact with vulnerable people. and even re-incur in a crime.

The report filed by KPSS also cautions that changing both name and gender, which can be done on the basis of self-identification, allows for an added layer of privacy that means an employer will never be informed or able to verify that identities have been verified. previous.

If predators can evade scrutiny by changing their name or claiming to be of the opposite sex, we can be sure that this loophole will be abused.

If a criminal is willing to lie about whether he has changed his name can prevent their criminal past from being known by the common citizen.

In the case of people who want to change their gender, the legal loophole that criminals can make use of is more complex to discover.

The transphobia is a problem It affects thousands of people around the world.

Non-recognition of their identity, harassment, verbal, physical and psychological aggression, job inequality and few opportunities to advance socially and even murder, are some of the forms of violence that trans people are victims of.

In Colombia alone, 25 trans people were murdered between October 2020 and September 2021, according to the report Transrespect versus Transphobia in the World.

This is why laws that seek to reduce cases of transphobia have been applied and widely celebrated in the world. This is the case of the Trans Law in Spain, which facilitates the process of changing gender, avoiding trauma, violence and long delays.

The text received 188 votes in favor, 150 against and 7 abstentions

However, laws that work to protect and defend the rights of people have been used by more than 500 sexual offenders in Scotland.

Due to the special processes established for transgender people, even if an employer suspects that someone has changed gender, you cannot check if that person has revealed their previous identity before the authorities, due to privacy restrictions, and will also not be able to see if you have a criminal record.

The KPSS report warns that the system could be subject to “abuse” by “nefarious criminals” who want to hide convictions in order to gain access to vulnerable children and young people.

“If predators can evade scrutiny by changing their name or claiming to be of the opposite sex, we can be sure that this loophole will be abused and children harmed,” Miriam Cates, a British Conservative MP and former teacher, told Thelegraph.

This is the case of Jessica Winfield, born as Martin Ponting. The sexual offender was confined in a prison for women after having raped two girls. While in prison it became known that he abused several inmates.

Scotland seeks to legislate a trans law similar to the one approved in Spain; however, the British Government has blocked its legislation. This new rule has generated debate in the United Kingdom about the possibility of criminals taking advantage of the situation to change gender, start from scratch and commit crimes again.

Santiago Andres Venera Salazar

INTERNATIONAL WRITING