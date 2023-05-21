Cannes – One of the most anticipated premieres at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ rocked the red carpet on Saturday night as its star-studded cast drew crowds of fans to the Boulevard de la Croisette.

The movie, Almost four hours long and based on the best-selling book of the same name about a series of murders committed against the oil-rich Osage nation in 1920s Oklahoma, it stars Hollywood icons Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, as well as Jesse Plemons, Brendan Fraser, John Lithgow, and Lily Gladstone.

The film is being screened out of competition, although festival director Thierry Fremaux said he had issued an invitation for it to enter the Palme d’Or race after Apple agreed to release it theatrically before streaming it at scale. world.

Apple has partnered with Paramount Pictures to release the film exclusively in theaters on October 6 before streaming it, one of the prerequisites for competing at Cannes.

Scorsese won the top prize at Cannes with 1976’s “Taxi Driver,” starring De Niro.