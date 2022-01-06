Sometimes fiction comes to enlighten us about reality thanks to its documentary component. As an example, serve the movie Shutther island Directed by Scorsese and based on the novel of the same title written by Dennis Lehane. In it, a couple of police officers enter the sinister labyrinth of a psychiatric ward located on an island in Boston Harbor.

They have to investigate the disappearance of a patient, but things get oppressively complicated, giving rise to a film of sinister tints. There is a moment at the beginning of the film when Dr. John Cawley – played by Ben Kingsley – tells Federal Agent Edward Daniels – played by Leonardo DiCaprio – that the psychiatric center he runs does not use ancient methods to treat the patient. patient, but new procedures such as Torazine are used. By “old ways” Dr. Cawley referred to lobotomy, a scientific way of poking around the brain in the operating room to extract evil in the form of nerve fibers.

This brings us to the so-called fourth revolution in psychiatry that was marked by the appearance of psychotropic drugs, among which is chlorpromazine, an antipsychotic marketed under different names, including Torazine; a molecule that was originally created to enhance anesthesia. If we look back, since the early 1950s, drugs have come to supply all possible understanding with the patient, leaving the method of Freudian psychoanalysis on the margins of science, with the recipes issued by psychiatrists being the cure for some. ills that have no root cure, if social determination is not addressed as the cause of the behavior of the sick. Said like this, it is somewhat vehement, but this is the basis of antipsychiatry, a revolution that is determined by the etymology of the same word, composed of psyche– soul- iatréia -healing-.

What this revolution raises is far from the dehumanized recognition that the treatment with pills proposes. It is a revolution that takes time to come, because since chlorpromazine was first synthesized by the Rhone-Poulenic laboratory, and it became the first antipsychotic in history, since then, psychopharmacology has come to replace the straitjacket, taking a pill being the way to chemically conquer sanity. Above all else, what antipsychiatry maintains is that it is necessary to put an end to the “manipulation of the mind”, by torture methods, including the silent methods, that is to say, the drugs.

Since 1960, Thomas Szasz, David Cooper, Robert Laing, Maud Mannoni and Franco Basaglia have criticized psychiatric reason, pointing out the origin of the evils of the mind in social structures. With this, the so-called antipsychiatry has become a stigma for the scientific field; a counterculture within science itself.

Antidepressants, which became so fashionable in the seventies, have continued to be marketed throughout our sick world in their different variants. Already, in the eighties, the aforementioned antidepressants evolved to selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), prescribed so frequently today that the patient takes them as if they were candy. Over time, the use of neuropharmaceuticals has become common in a large part of the population, in such a way that psychiatric centers are becoming more empty.

Perhaps, for this reason, fictions like Some one flies over the cuco’s nidus or Scorsese’s that brings us here today, they remind us that sanity is not something that is chosen, and that for psychiatrists who defend antipsychiatry, the methods that were used in the past are the same today when the SSRI they act in the patient like chemical shackles, especially during the first weeks of treatment, until the body adapts to a medicine on which it will depend for as long as its will allows. Do not forget that the withdrawal syndrome is also included in the box of these drugs.

The stone ax is a section where Montero Glez, with the will of prose, exercises his particular siege to scientific reality to show that science and art are complementary forms of knowledge

