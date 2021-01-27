Know the predictions and what the horoscope holds for Scorpio this Wednesday, January 27, 2021 in matters of health, love and money.

Scorpio He has never gone unnoticed: his willpower, his determination and his magnetism cannot be overlooked. Controlling, energetic, insatiable, demanding, difficult to understand, he is a friend of his friends with whom he forms “cliques” and is very distrustful until he allows us to enter their privacy. If we are willing to give in, we can be friends with a Scorpio. He likes secrets, which will be very well kept with him until he gets angry. A born strategist, he loves a challenge, is jealous and possessive, and, at times, a bit vindictive.

What awaits Scorpio on Wednesday, January 27

Clear attitudes, somewhat abrupt for those who are not used to seeing you defend your ideas with all the arguments.

Health: There are many problems, and for each countless solutions. Do not despair, you will find the most suitable for that situation.

Love: The couple’s bond is favored, especially if it is a recent bond. Think ahead, project in pairs.

Money: What you touch will turn to gold, but what you get will be difficult to keep. You must be creative to the maximum.

Scorpio is the eighth sign of the zodiac. Its element is water, like that of Cancer and Pisces. People born between October 24 and November 22 belong to the sign of Scorpio.

