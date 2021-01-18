Know the predictions and what the horoscope holds for Scorpio this Monday, January 18, 2021 in matters of health, love and money.

Scorpio He has never gone unnoticed: his willpower, his determination and his magnetism cannot be overlooked. Controlling, energetic, insatiable, demanding, difficult to understand, he is a friend of his friends with whom he forms “cliques” and is very distrustful until he allows us to enter their privacy. If we are willing to give in, we can be friends with a Scorpio. He likes secrets, which will be very well kept with him until he gets angry. A born strategist, he loves a challenge, is jealous and possessive, and, at times, a bit vindictive.

What awaits Scorpio on Monday, January 18

You won’t be successful sitting at home waiting for a great idea to catch up with you. You will need dedication and work.

Health: Wisdom is not exclusive to experience, even if it is your favorite. You can learn great things from the least thought of people.

Love: You must allow yourself to take constructive criticism as such. Let your partner help you grow and improve as a person.

Money: Don’t put aside your principles just to get along with the rest of your teammates. Go your own way.

Scorpio is the eighth sign of the zodiac. Its element is water, like that of Cancer and Pisces. People born between October 24 and November 22 belong to the sign of Scorpio.

