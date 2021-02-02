Know the predictions and what the horoscope holds for Scorpio this Tuesday, February 02, 2021 in matters of health, love and money.

Scorpio He has never gone unnoticed: his willpower, his determination and his magnetism cannot be overlooked. Controlling, energetic, insatiable, demanding, difficult to understand, he is a friend of his friends with whom he forms “cliques” and is very distrustful until he allows us to enter their privacy. If we are willing to give in, we can be friends with a Scorpio. He likes secrets, which will be very well kept with him until he gets angry. A born strategist, he loves a challenge, is jealous and possessive, and, at times, a bit vindictive.

What awaits Scorpio on Tuesday February 2

You will have invitations and approaches that will pique your interest. Those who were difficult soon change their attitude.

Health: Do not blindly trust everything that others tell you and you will be right. Trust your instincts and your good judgment, they are your best weapons.

Love: Placing yourself on the defensive and saying what comes to mind puts the relationship at risk. See the situation from a more objective place.

Money: Enviable fortune for business. An almost prophetic vision will be your main weapon in labor matters. Use it.

Scorpio is the eighth sign of the zodiac. Its element is water, like that of Cancer and Pisces. People born between October 24 and November 22 belong to the sign of Scorpio.

