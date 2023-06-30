For a few days it was rumored that the video game scorn would be coming to the platform PlayStation, the same that remained silent after making news through the medium. However, when all this had already ended ephemerally, sony It comes out to confirm that this is real and that we will be seeing the video game in the coming months.

There’s no release date yet, but the development team promises to make this experience a bit more immersive compared to what we saw when it originally launched for the pc and consoles Xbox. They seek this thanks to the benefits of the Dualsensesince its adaptive triggers will feel the movement with each shot.

Here’s what the creators mentioned:

While developing the game for PlayStation 5, we finally had the opportunity to harness the potential of the DualSense wireless controller to further immerse you in this twisted world, extending the synesthetic experience of Scorn. It allows us to deepen the player’s immersion and let the whole world “breathe” in a new way. Since there’s no spoken dialogue in the game, we’ve placed a strong emphasis on ambient storytelling, making haptics a great addition to this unique audiovisual experience.

To this is added that now there will be a physical version of it, which includes the copy of the game on disk, soundtrack, digital art book, all within a steelbook that fans will prefer. As we already mentioned, there has been no talk of a specific release date, but it is assured that its appearance will be later this year.

Via: PS Blog

editor’s note: With this Xbox loses one more exclusive, on top of that it will come out in physical format for collectors who fill their shelves. We’ll see if in the end it’s an acceptable port, and especially if the Dualsense issue is fulfilled.