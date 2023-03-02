MHans-Jürgen Syberberg says in his film “Demminer Gesänge” that he doesn’t want to leave Demmin’s market, this nothingness between prefabricated buildings around the remains of the old town hall, to any “investor”. You don’t need someone who “sets up a supermarket” there. In this western Pomeranian city, the aim is to create a place where people “can not only buy, but also be”.

“Not only buy, but also be” is the key line of the three-hour documentary, its concern, its aesthetics, its way of thinking. A film that the Berlinale didn’t want to include in its programme, which is its right, but still alienated given the rank of its author, who is one of the most important filmmakers of the last half century. “Not only to buy, but also to be”: This means refusing to calm one’s own wounds through mere consumption. Demmin, located at the confluence of the Trebel, Peene and Tollense south of Greifswald, west of Anklam, was the scene of one of the largest mass suicides towards the end of World War II.

“Demmin suddenly has a story again”

Between April 29 and May 8, 1945, at least a thousand women and children committed suicide here for fear of the invading Red Army. The old town burned down. In the GDR one was not allowed to talk about raping and burning Soviet soldiers. The children of that time were left alone with their memories of women who cut their wrists or hanged themselves or drowned themselves with their children in the Peene. After forty years of speechlessness, reunification devastated the city into a historical-political battlefield on which the neo-Nazis wanted to seize the memory of the victims and the left wanted to criminalize any articulation of German victim experiences. The city, in which no fearless public conversation could take place between the generations and which did not find its center again structurally, can no longer keep its youth. She’s bleeding out. The supermarkets, where you can buy everything, don’t help either.

Hans-Jürgen Syberberg, born in 1935 in Nossendorf, a few kilometers north of Demmin and returned there 23 years ago, has been wanting to revitalize Demmin’s market square for years. His film “Demminer Gesänge” documents this effort. With the help of private sponsors, he had scaffolding erected around the market and hung tarpaulins with the old facades in front of them. He revived the destroyed Café Zilm, for which his wife Helga and daughter Amelie baked cakes, tracked down his own music teacher Marlies Hamann, who was well over ninety years old, brought her together with old and young Demminers and recorded the result: “Demmin has suddenly again a history and a culture of life where you sit, talk and sing together”.