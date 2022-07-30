Ebb software has released a new volume of The Pulse, which shows the development status of its first-person horror titled Scorn. In addition to the details on the OST and on art book, confirmed the duration of a full playtrough. Depending on how long it takes to solve the puzzles, the title can take from 6 to 8 hours.

As mentioned, there will be a “variety of environments divided between various levels”. These will lead to many macabre photos that unfortunately will not be able to take advantage of a photo mode, absent in the title. However, the developer stressed that the user interface will be very minimal, and that therefore you can capture great photos even using simple screenshots.

Ebb Software also wanted us to remember how Scorn it is not a triple A title, but it is an independent production with a project born from a passion, started by 4 people and with a very tight budget, but which has evolved into a double A project.

The original game music and art books will be available for purchase separately or with the Deluxe Edition, the former offering two hours of music composed by Aethek and Lustmord. The digital art book will have 192 pages with the various design concepts, weapons and grotesque creatures that roam the game world.

Scorn will be released on October 21st on Xbox Series X | S and on PC.

Source: Gamingbolt