Scorn it was shown at the Future Games Show regarding the PS5 versionwith a trailer who also announced the release date of this particular version of the puzzle-fighting horror adventure.
Scorn is coming to PS5 on October 3, 2023more or less a year after the original launch which took place on PC and Xbox also through Game Pass.
In this case, the game is released as a standard distribution, with several editions planned for the title in question.
The trailer shows a quick montage of scenes taken from the gameplay and then focuses on a sort of puzzle that serves to reveal the meaning of the trailer, namely the fact that the PS5 version will arrive on October 3, 2023.
What is Scorn?
Strongly inspired by the artist’s graphic creations and sculptures HR Gigerwhich in turn worked on historical titles such as Alien, Scorn is a first-person adventure that transports us to an extremely dark and disturbing world.
Within this strange world, made of twisted bodies fused with mechanical elements within a strange vision of technology, we find ourselves having to advance trying to solve riddlessensing the functioning of this strange mechanisms and using some objects that we find around.
There are combat phases as well, but overall it’s mostly a reflective, dark and unnerving experience, focused on puzzle solving and survival in an extremely hostile and threatening environment. You can get to know him better by reading our review of Scorn.
