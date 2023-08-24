Scorn it was shown at the Future Games Show regarding the PS5 versionwith a trailer who also announced the release date of this particular version of the puzzle-fighting horror adventure.

Scorn is coming to PS5 on October 3, 2023more or less a year after the original launch which took place on PC and Xbox also through Game Pass.

In this case, the game is released as a standard distribution, with several editions planned for the title in question.

The trailer shows a quick montage of scenes taken from the gameplay and then focuses on a sort of puzzle that serves to reveal the meaning of the trailer, namely the fact that the PS5 version will arrive on October 3, 2023.