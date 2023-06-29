The movie, very short, shows us some of the game sequences of Scorn. Recall that it is a first-person horror inspired by the work of HR Giger and Zdzisław Beksiński. His style is also referred to as “biopunk”. The video also confirms that there will be one deluxe edition which will include the full game, a steelbook, a digital artbook and the original soundtrack.

Scorn has been confirmed for PS5 . The development team, after various teasers in recent days, has announced that the previously exclusive console horror game from Microsoft will also be released on the Sony console. It will be published in autumn 2023 : a precise date has not yet been indicated. You can see the trailer below.

The use of DualSense in Scorn

The developers also explained how much the DualSense haptic feedback has been useful to improve the gaming experience with Scorn.

“While developing the game for PlayStation 5, we finally had the opportunity to harness the potential of the DualSense wireless controller to further immerse you in this twisted world, extending the synesthetic experience of Scorn. It allows us to deepen the player’s immersion and make the whole world “breathe” in a new way. Since there is no spoken dialogue in the game, we have placed a strong emphasis on environmental storytelling, so the haptic feedback is a great addition to this distinctive audio-visual experience.”

“The protagonist of the game interacts with the world above all using your hands. Most of these interactions are also painful for the character. This is where haptic feedback comes into play. The image presented to the player’s eyes is painful in itself, but we wanted to augment this feeling by giving a feel to the hands holding the controller. Players are also able to sense haptic feedback directions (right or left hand), further enhancing the experience.”

“From the smallest interactions, like hearing the low rumble of a head-mounted organic display, to situations where players find themselves making dangerous encounters, the haptic feedback of the DualSense controller elevates the feeling of immersion by balancing the intensity of vibrations based on the sounds of the game.”

