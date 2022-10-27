Scorn updated on PC with patch 1.1.8.0soon also available on Xbox, which brings important news, especially with regard to a highly criticized aspect of the game such as the checkpoint management.

Ebb Software has released the update at the moment only on PCas far as the Steam and Epic Games Store versions are concerned, but it will also arrive soon on Xbox Series X | S and on GOG, with an update that should substantially correspond in all respects.

In the 1.1.8.0 patch notes we talk about several variations and fixes, waiting to see more precisely how these are reflected in the functioning of the game.

In particular, the new features include the removal of the “load” and “quit” options in the character’s death screen, the addition of a security check on the save slots for possible file corruption and, in particular, the added option “load last checkpoint”which can allow you to avoid getting stuck in particularly complex points, but not only.

The patch also mentions a “update to positions of the checkpoints “, which probably should improve the arrangement of these, an element rather criticized for some moments tending to become frustrating, moreover additional saves have been added in some acts. In addition to these elements, other aspects have also been adjusted such as the” position of some assets “.

Various fixes also cover localization issues, FOV issues on ultrawide screens, ammunition and healing location, and various bugs detected. For the rest, we refer you to our review of Scorn to learn more about the game in question, remembering, however, that it has collected very polarized votes, demonstrating how it is a decidedly controversial game.