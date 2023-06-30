Scorn has reached and exceeded altitude 2 million players on Xbox Series X|S, PC and Game Passa decidedly positive milestone for Ebb Software’s first-person horror.

The confirmation came via a tweet from the studio, where he took the opportunity to thank all the players who immersed themselves in the gloomy atmosphere of the game.

Released on PC, Xbox Series X|S last October 14, Scorn is a first person horror set in a gloomy biopunk-style world inspired by the works of Hans Ruedi Giger and Zdzisław Beksiński. In the game we will take on the role of a skinless humanoid who will have to explore nightmarish environments, solve puzzles and interact with various characters, while obtaining new skills, weapons and items. If you want to know more, we refer you to our review of Scorn.