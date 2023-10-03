Scorn is also available from today for PS5. To remind us of this is a new trailer dedicated to the new version of this much talked about game. The video shows gameplay sequences, showing the adaptation work carried out by the authors. Let’s see it:

The PS5 version of Scorn should be identical to the others, except that it will support haptic feedback from the DualSense, Sony’s console controller. Furthermore, the health bar will be displayed on the light bar, so as to make the most of the exclusive features of the device.