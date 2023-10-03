Scorn is also available from today for PS5. To remind us of this is a new trailer dedicated to the new version of this much talked about game. The video shows gameplay sequences, showing the adaptation work carried out by the authors. Let’s see it:
The PS5 version of Scorn should be identical to the others, except that it will support haptic feedback from the DualSense, Sony’s console controller. Furthermore, the health bar will be displayed on the light bar, so as to make the most of the exclusive features of the device.
First-person horror
Scorn is a first-person adventure game with a decidedly horror twist. The protagonist wakes up in a universe that seems to have come out of a nightmare HR Giger and must make his way through alien environments he knows nothing about, trying to decipher them and solving puzzles that will often put much more than his gray matter into play.
Scorn launched in 2022 as an Xbox console exclusive. Now the foreclosure period from other consoles has expired and it can also be released on PS5. If you are interested in learning more, you can read our review of Scorn.
