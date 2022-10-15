Scorn gets a first video analysis with comparison between versions PC, Xbox Series X, Series S and Steam Deckgenerally getting good results and highlighting data such as resolution and frame-rate on different platforms.

The video is the work of the usual ElAnalistaDeBits, always very fast in carrying out this type of processing even if limiting himself to the most basic data on the technical realization of the games. In this case, Scorn turns out to get good results in terms of resolution and graphic quality also on consoles and Steam Decks.

As for Xbox, Scorn runs a 60 fps on both models of Microsoft platforms, with lower resolution on Series S, where 1080p versus 2160p (4K) on Xbox Series X. The entry level console also appears to have a lower level of detail over distance and texture filtering lower than Series X.

The Xbox Series X version basically corresponds to the higher settings of the PC version, with the YouTube channel manager defining Scorn “one of the most solid renders and only seen on Unreal Engine 4 “, no less. Also noteworthy on Steam Deck, where the game is displayed with the highest settings of the PC version but with a resolution of 800p which obviously makes you lose some details, as well as a frame- rate that settles on 40 fps.

The entire range of Nvidia RTX 30 GPUs is able to display the game at the highest graphics settings without problems, while the support for DLSS has been announced as coming but is not yet present in this release version. We also remember our review of Scorn published yesterday, in addition to the particular case of the very polarized first votes with which it was welcomed by the press.