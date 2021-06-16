During E3 2021, Microsoft shared a lot of news related to games coming to Xbox Game Pass, the subscription service that allows you to access an ever-expanding catalog of games for a fixed monthly fee. Among the various details, there is one that at first escaped: the exit period of Scorn. The horror game was indeed expected for a generic 2021, but through the Microsoft presentation it showed that it is precisely expected for autumn 2021.

Unfortunately, a precise release date is still missing, but at least we know that we shouldn’t expect a surprise release during the summer. Scorn has been in development for about four years and therefore a wait of a few months is now easily bearable.

Scorn

Recall that Scorn is an adventure horror and we told you about it a year ago in our preview, in which we explained that “Scorn has captivated many with its daring style and its strong and decisive character. Ebb Software seems to have very clear ideas and what has been shown offers several comforting insights into the state of the game. What remains are the doubts about the actual effectiveness of such a hermetic and inexplicable narrative and about the development of a shooting that wants to be peculiar and unorthodox by nature. may these clouds clear. ”

Finally, we recommend Scorn’s 14-minute gameplay video.