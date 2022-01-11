Scorn is one of the many games that have undergone a postponement to 2022, after having been long awaited for the previous year and following a development that seems to have been decidedly prolonged, but Announcements should emerge just this month, January 2022, according to a new teaser on Twitter.

After being postponed to 2022, a teaser was released last month that seemed to announce the month of release, or October 2022, but this was not followed by a real official communication about it. It is possible that some interesting news will emerge then in the course of this month, January 2022, given that the official Twitter account of the game has announced some presentation scheduled in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Scorn continues to be largely a mystery: emerging as one of the hottest indies in the first Xbox Series X unveiling event nearly two years ago, it only showed a few glimpses of gameplay without giving a precise idea of ​​what it was. what the full game can be. However, it is a kind of immersive sim with elements from FPS and adventure in the first person, characterized by a setting strongly inspired by the nightmare atmospheres of the artist HR Giger.