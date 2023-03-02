With videosAfter the beating in the Champions League against Real Madrid (2-5) and a goalless draw in the competition against Crystal Palace, Liverpool finally left the field with a good feeling. Thanks to a scoring Virgil van Dijk, Wolverhampton Wanderers won 2-0 at Anfield.

The captain of Orange only broke the spell fifteen minutes before the end. After a free kick, the ball landed at the feet of Diogo Jota, who enabled Van Dijk to score with the head from close range. Moments before, a goal by Darwin Núñez had been disallowed.





Barely four minutes later, Mohamed Salah made the decision. Cody Gakpo played with a one-two with Kostas Tsimikas, who gave the assist to the Egyptian, an important role in the run-up to the goal. Gakpo, who started on the bench, had only come on two minutes earlier. See also Athletics | Two athletes will be left out of the EC athletics team

Liverpool took revenge with victory for the heavy 3-0 defeat they suffered in Wolverhampton last month. The team of coach Jürgen Klopp, working on a difficult season, moves up to sixth place in the Premier League.

Also win leader Arsenal

Arsenal also did good business. The leader managed to increase the lead over attacker Manchester City to 5 points. The London club did this by winning the make-up game with Everton 4-0. A month ago, leader Arsenal lost at the club from Liverpool after remaining unbeaten for thirteen matches.

Arsenal barely came close to goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in their own Emirates stadium in the first half. Shortly before the break there was finally a successful attack, initiated by Oleksandr Zinchenko and completed with a shot high in the short corner by Bukayo Saka. It was his tenth goal of the season. Not much later, Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye, chased by Saka, made a mistake. The Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli took advantage: 2-0. See also Prime Minister | Sanna Marin on her future: I wish everyone wouldn't expect so much from me

For Everton, the duel with Arsenal a month ago was the first game under coach Sean Dyche. This was followed by a win and two losses, which means that the team is still below the relegation line. In London, too, nothing appeared to be achieved. Martin Ødegaard, the Norwegian playmaker, made it 3-0 in the 71st minute. Martinelli, just like Saka, only 21 years old, made it 4-0 with his eleventh goal of the season.

