Day 1 of the Clausura 2024 Mexican soccer tournament has started and the individual scoring table has its first names. Next, we share with you how the list of scorers in the competition began.
The Colombian striker from Santos Laguna, Harold Preciadois the defender of the individual scoring title, with 12 scores that gave him the title last semester.
The azulcrema soccer player scored a double in the match against Tijuana and with that he placed himself at the top of the scoring table.
In a peculiar situation he played as a starting midfielder, but surely throughout the semester he will compete for the starting position at left back.
'Ponchito'He debuted with a goal, each tournament usually scores several goals and in this one he started in a good way contributing to the offense.
The Argentine striker has already scored his first goal of the tournament and it is expected that there will be many more in this competition, after he missed many games last semester due to injury.
The veteran Venezuelan forward made his debut in Mexican soccer with the Tuzos, scoring the winning goal against the Machine.
The scoring champion of the last tournament made his debut on the first date, unfortunately for him, he could have scored a double against the Rebaño Sagrado, but he missed a penalty that he threw outside the goal.
The Brazilian striker from Potosí scored his first goal of the tournament, where it is expected that he can score several more, this being his second year with the club.
The Argentine attacker scored his first goal after a great assist from Cesar Huertathe former Boca finished with a volley and moved the nets.
Eric Gutierrez He scored the tying goal in the duel against the Warriors, the midfielder saved the adverse result on the first date of the championship.
The Red Devils forward scored one of the goals in the draw against the Gallos Blancos.
Federico Pereira He scored one of the goals for the Scarlets in the draw against Gallos Blancos in La Corregidora.
|
Soccer player
|
Equipment
|
Goals
|
Salvador Reyes
|
America
|
2
|
Arturo Gonzalez
|
Striped
|
1
|
German Berterame
|
Striped
|
1
|
Salomon Rondon
|
Pachuca
|
1
|
Harold Preciado
|
Santos Laguna
|
1
|
Leonardo Bonatini
|
Atlético de San Luis
|
1
|
Eduardo Salvio
|
Cougars
|
1
|
Eric Gutierrez
|
Chivas
|
1
|
Ivan Lopez
|
Toluca
|
1
|
Federico Pereira
|
Toluca
|
1
