A huge blunder by keeper Munir Mohamedi, who let a simple cross slip through his hands, gave South Africa a 1-0 lead after just five minutes. Zakhele Lepasa doubled the lead immediately after the break. On the instructions of now former Feyeno player Oussama Idrissi, Ziyech did something in return after an hour of play.
South Africa leads the group with seven points from four games. Number 2 Morocco captured six points from three games.
