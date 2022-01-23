With one man less, Gabon forced penalties, but had to bow to Burkina Faso after a long penalty series. That is why the scoring Bertrand Traoré, former attacker of Vitesse and Ajax, is in the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup.
Gabon had to continue with one man less in the 68th minute because Sidney Obissa received his second yellow card. The West African country was already behind by a goal from Traoré. In stoppage time Adama Guira worked the ball behind his own goalkeeper: 1-1.
No goals were scored in extra time. It was Ismahila Ouédraogo who ended the long penalty series. He shot in penalty kick number 10 (7-6).
