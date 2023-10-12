

Moatasem Abdullah (Dubai)

The race for the top scorers in the “ADNOC Professional League” for the current season 2023-3024, and the first division league in parallel, is witnessing joint playing on the “quadruple scale”, with 7 players tied with 4 goals in the two competitions at the end of the “fifth round”.

It seemed remarkable that the “foreign striker” topped the scorers’ race in the “Professional League” and the Premier League, as the struggle for the top spot in “ADNOC Professionals” included the five-star Laba Kodjo, the Togolese striker for the Al Ain club team, the Moroccan Walid Azaro, the Ajman player, and the Brazilian Caio Lucas, the Sharjah star. And the Frenchman Youssef Nectier, the Baniyas striker, and the Swiss Haris Seferovic, the Al Wasl striker.

On the other hand, the top scorers in the “First League” are the English duo, Tonani Afobi, the Al Dhafra striker, and Al-Brayley Adilton Jr., the Al Arabi team striker, each with 4 goals at the end of the fifth round.

Laba Kodjo was crowned top scorer in the Professional League in the last two seasons in a row, with 26 goals in 2021-2022, and 28 goals in the last season 2022-2023, while Brazilian Diagoda Silva, the current Al Dhafra striker, won the top scorer title in the Premier League for three years. Seasons, he currently ranks third on the scorers list with 3 goals.

The total goals scored in the “ADNOC Professional League” for the current season 2023-2024 reached 122 goals in 35 matches by the end of the fifth round, at a rate of 3.49 goals per match, while the total goals in the first division league reached 115 goals in 40 matches.

