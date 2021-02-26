Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

Ryan Mendes, the victory wing, imposed his stardom in the “decisive minutes” to face his team against its guest Hatta 2-0, in the “18th round” of the Arab Gulf League, after making the ball for the first goal of “substitute” Jasim Yaqoub in the 85th minute, before adding the second goal in The 94th minute.

Thanks to the “double” in front of the “hurricane”, the “Brigadier” raised his score to 33 points, returning to the “Big Boys”, by occupying fourth place, while Hatta’s situation became complicated, which lasted for 85 minutes, to remain in the last place with 5 points only.

Thanks to the second goal in front of Hatta, Mendes was the top scorer in the league with 6 goals, ahead of striker Tigali, who was absent from the match, next to Tariq Ahmed, while Habib Al-Fardan and Awad Muhannad Khamis participated in the absence of Tariq Ahmed.

The victory over Hatta is the fourth victory in the record of direct confrontations between the two teams, and the third in the Argentine era for “Blue”, under the leadership of Ramon Diaz, after the match between Ajman 3-0 in the “17th round” of the League, and Sharjah 3-0 in the semi-finals of the President’s Cup. In return for stumbling in two matches, losing 1-2 against Al Ittihad Kalba in the first leg of the Arab Gulf Cup semi-finals, and Al Wasl 0-1 in “Round 16” of the league.