We’re finally back in the thick of it, well, not quite – at the moment the almost annoying international break sparks in between. Nevertheless, the big leagues are back and with them the big scoring begins again. The fact that Lewandowski, Kane or Haaland are blasting off the bat should not come as a surprise, but not only did they get off to a furious start to the season, also some players, from whom one would have expected less, made the footballer’s heart beat faster.
When Kramaric shook the Bavarian gate for the fourth time, the last skeptic also noticed that this man is simply top class. However, very few would have expected such a start and it is similar with other of his football colleagues.
You rubbed your eyes in amazement last weekend. Aston Villa nibbled Liverpool 7-2, the Reds were literally run over and at the wheel was Jack Grealish, who contributed two goals and three assists. A remarkable achievement by the Three Lions international.
I have to admit, this name was alien even to me before my research, shame on me! Because this guy deserves to be noticed. Anyone who has been promoted to six stalls in six league games has earned all the respect. Remarkable: Niane has scored all first division goals for FC Metz so far.
Neuer will probably still have nightmares about the Croatian and rightly so. So far, his six goals are not even enough to lead the goalscorer list … stupid if a Robert Lewandowski plays in the same league. He will take part in the Europa League with TSG and is currently sixth with the Kraichgauer.
You couldn’t be more Italian, Caputo is bursting with self-confidence and has every reason to be. He is still undefeated with Sassuolo and has already scored three times himself. The center forward was already the top scorer in Serie B in 2018.
Last year he shot up the championship for Brentford FC, and one floor up he’s doing the same thing, just for another employer. The Frenchman tries to meet his transfer fee of 22 million euros.
The hero from the Paris game knows how to fear. In five out of six games, he was directly involved in at least one goal. On the last day of the match, however, the Cameroonian injured himself against St. Etienne. At six million euros, the striker wasn’t exactly cheap either.
Leave a Reply