A little offbeat, but hey, it’s Sunday night. Score a nuclear power source for your Tesla, in Russia!

Our friends from Jalopnik often come up with woke propaganda from Gawker Media interesting facts. A bit in the category the more you read the more you know. For example, they now have another interesting article about thermoelectric radioisotope generators (RTG). About what? Yes, yes, it is not necessarily very car related. But hey, energy is also hot these days.

Just as hot as these devices. Now the generators are actually not very suitable for charging your EV. For several reasons. First, they don’t deliver a lot of power. Second, if you’re around it too often or too long, it will kill you. And too long is an order of magnitude that even a minute is not very wise. That’s the downer. But there are also advantages. You can score one quite easily.

RTGs are mainly used in the rest of the world for applications…outside the world. Such as in the lunar lander of Apollo 13 and in the space probe Cassini-Huygens. With the latter, the RTG was a *cough* hot issue. Opponents feared that if the launch went wrong, the plutonium-loaded RTG would crash somewhere on Earth. That’s kind of the level of concern you could have with an RTG.

But not in the Soviet Union. This great regime squashed RTGs practically everywhere. Life was cheap in the USSR A few people contracting some radiation sickness was acceptable if it helped the military. This is how the epic plan was conceived to spread these generators here and there in inhospitable areas. Where power from the mains or from a battery was not a good option. Lighthouses and the like. But also just in fairly random places in forests. In total it concerns -seriously- 2,500 units.

The RTGs were often arranged somewhat provisionally in some wooden planks. And that’s not exactly safe. An RTG contains radioactive material. Because USSR, not necessarily the relatively best and safest material was used, but Strontium-90 or even worse Cesium-134 or Cerium-144. Now these devices still give off their heat (and power). But the regime that was supposed to control things (and didn’t anyway) has been gone for several decades. So they swing around a bit.

In short, an RTG supplies current through the Seebeck effect. This is the reverse of the Peltier effect. As described by Thomas Seebeck, an electromotive force (EMF) develops across two points of an electrical conductor when there is a temperature difference between them. The decay of radioactive substances produces heat and thus electricity.

The big advantage of an RTG is that there are no moving parts as in other generators, nor batteries that are empty at some point. At least, there will come a time when an RTG of course does not juice has more. But depending on the half-life and the isotope used, that can take decades.

There are initiatives to dig up and dismantle the RTGs. But yes, Russia, so it’s not all going very well. With a little searching you can pick one up and put it in your shed. When electricity becomes more and more expensive, or when the apocalypse comes, you can still charge your EV a little.

If you are convinced and think ‘BUY!’, we just have to say ‘don’t do it’ just this once. A few guests in Georgia once stumbled into an RTG and found the heat it gave off quite comfortable. So they used it as a heat source at home. One did not survive. The others were left with radiation sickness with very severe skin lesions. That is no fun, because in fact your body is broken down on a cellular level.

When cleaning up people use a method where they move the thing in a kind of chain, the rule being that each loose person does not wear the RTG for more than 45 seconds…on a long pole with a hook. So if you ever get exiled to Siberia, walk around it. Whose deed. What alternative ways do you have to generate electricity economically? Let us know, in the comments.

