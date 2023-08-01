Of Maria Giovanna Faiella

Our body is 60-70% water. What happens with high temperatures. How much water to drink. Are supplements needed? Expert advice

why when it’s hot we can get dehydrated? What happens to the body e what risks do they run? How to understand when we are really dehydrated? How to recover? Here’s what to know and expert advice.

Delicate balance First of all, it must be remembered that the human body is composed of water for 60-70 percent, essential for the functioning of our body – premised Dario Manfellotto, internist at the Fatebenefratelli Tiber Island Hospital – Gemelli Island of Rome and president of the Fadoi Foundation (Scientific Society of Internal Medicine) -. Body water is distributed in the space between the cells, in the tissues, in the blood and contains various components in solution – proteins, electrolytes (minerals) such as sodium, potassium, calcium, magnesium, etc. – which, to various extents and in various combinations, serve for all metabolic exchanges and the maintenance of homeostasis, i.e. the normal functioning of the organism. If this delicate balance is altered, the organism suffers.

Who runs the most risks (including heatstroke) To run greater risks they are the older people. In the elderly – underlines Manfellotto – this equilibrium Still more delicate because the sense of thirst is greatly attenuatedso when he begins to feel thirsty, he finds himself already in a state of initial dehydration

Why it is necessary to drink (even when you are not thirsty) Adequately drink one general rule that applies to everyone and it is important to “play in advance” preventing the onset of the sense of thirst. But what are the symptoms of dehydration? The first symptom is thirst – clarifies the specialist -. The problem, however, as already mentioned, is that it appears when there is already a certain degree of dehydration; Instead, thirst should be prevented so as not to warn her in an almost spasdomical way. We must try to “anticipate” it drinking regularlyespecially when it’s very hot, tap water (which is drinkable in the vast majority of Italian municipalities) or mineral water, according to taste, avoiding consuming both alcohol and drinks that contain sugar as they bring about a false sense of thirst quenching.

Other symptoms of dehydration Other symptoms of dehydration , in addition to that of thirst, are subjective – continues the internist doctor -. The most frequent are the weakness, the inability to carry out normal activities, a sense of disorientation and confusion, in many cases headache or even, increase in body temperature in conditions of extreme heat such as in this period, with the risk of suffering from heat stroke. When you are dehydrated, then, you can have a drop in pressure

especially when standing up (so-called orthostatic hypotension).

If one or more symptoms are felt – advises the doctor – FrTo recover you need to drink a little at a time, take shelter in cool places in the shadealso in order not to sweat (which involves the loss of body water), srest, do not exert yourself.

How much should you drink?

The amount of water to drink, recommended by the nutritional guidelines, tbetween one and two liters a day, depending on the outside temperature – specifies Manfellotto -. It is not necessary to drink water before meals or not at the table: these are just some misconceptions. bgood ruleInstead, drink every hour, even if you are not thirsty, a glass of water (about 120 ml), so as to be able to take at least one and a half liters during the day. Then, if you add other drinks such as cappuccino, chamomile tea, milk, fruit juiceswe get to consume i two liters of fluids per day needed in extreme heat.

Control your weight if you suffer from heart and/or kidney disease Attention, however – warns the expert – a check that the water drunk is actually eliminated in the urine and, especially if you suffer from heart and/or kidney disease, seechecked the weight: if a sick organism is subjected to an excess of water intake, it may not be able to dispose of it as necessary. For example, if the patient’s weight increases by 1-2 kilos in a day, it does not mean that he has gained weight but the change in weight is most likely due to a water retention. As a rule – the expert suggests – it is good for those with cardiovascular diseases or kidney or other chronic diseases ask your doctor for advice, who should be consulted even if you are taking therapies such as, for example, i

diuretics: in very hot weather, it may be necessary to reduce the doses to avoid dehydration.

Are supplements needed? They can help



supplementsfor example, of potassium and magnesium? In the case of food supplements, for the so-called mineral salts the very strict standards to which drugs are subjected to be placed on the market are not applied – explains Manfellotto -. For example, the quantities of

calcium, potassium or magnesium

or if they contain other components, so if they are taken in an uncontrolled way you may encounter an accumulation of these substances. For the young and healthy people can be a “non” problem; can become riskyInstead, if you take medication for high blood pressure or have heart or kidney disease; for example, the nephropathic patientwhich tends to retain potassium, if you take supplements that are very rich in this substance you can suffer from risk of

hyperkalemia. They are not very frequent conditions but they must be taken into account, so Talk to your doctor before taking supplementswho knows the clinical conditions of his client.