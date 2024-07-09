Death Valley, California.- A scorching heat wave swept across large parts of the United States on Monday, with daily high temperatures in Oregon possibly causing four deaths in Portland after a motorcyclist died in dangerous heat over the weekend in Death Valley, California.

More than 146 million people in the United States were under heat alerts on Monday, especially in western states.

California, Nevada, Arizona, Oregon, Washington and Idaho were under excessive heat warnings Monday, the highest warning from the National Weather Service, though parts of the East Coast as well as Alabama and Mississippi were also under heat alerts.

Global temperatures in June were record hot for the 13th consecutive month and were the 12th month in a row that the world was 1.5 degrees Celsius warmer than pre-industrial times, European climate service Copernicus said.

Dozens of locations across the West and Pacific Northwest tied or broke previous heat records over the weekend and are expected to do so further this week.

In Oregon’s Multonomah County, where Portland is located, the medical examiner is investigating four heat-related deaths on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The three people who died were 64, 75 and 84 years old, county officials said in an email.

Heat may also be to blame for the death of a 33-year-old man who was taken to a Portland hospital.

Portland broke daily temperature records on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and will do so again on Monday, with a forecast for 102 degrees Fahrenheit.

Warm temperatures are expected on Tuesday afternoon.

Temperatures are not expected to be as high as during the 2021 Pacific Northwest heat wave, which killed about 600 people in Oregon, Washington and western Canada.