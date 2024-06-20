Temperatures are rising and the Ministry of Health is preparing to issue a circular to prevent the effects of heat waves, addressed to the health councilors of the regions and autonomous provinces, as Adnkronos Salute learns, which previews its contents. In detail “to better deal with the health effects” of the heat “in particular for vulnerable subjects” the circular – signed by the general director of health prevention, Francesco Vaia – invites “organizational actions that strengthen the ordinary response to requests for health care “.

Among these “the activation of the so-called ‘heat code‘” or the development “of a differentiated preferential care path in emergency rooms”. It is also recommended to “activate local clinics seven days a week”, 12 hours a day. Then “the emergency medical service” should be strengthened, while the “Uscars must be reactivated to encourage home care and avoid inappropriate access to the emergency room”. It is also important to strengthen the communication plan, “promoting the campaign prepared by the Ministry of Health and the regional authorities by giving it the maximum possible diffusion” .

The Ministry of Health will also reactivate “the public utility number 1500 to provide guidance and information to citizens” and will make available every day, on its website, “heat wave bulletins for 27 Italian cities, recommendations for dealing with the heat emergency”.