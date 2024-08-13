2023 was the hottest year in the world and the second hottest in Europe, with over 47,000 deaths, 12,743 in Italy alone (in first place)

This year too, the scorching heat is claiming its victims. But it seems that nothing will surpass the 365 days that we have left behind for a while, namely the 2023. According to one study coordinated by theInstituto de Salud Global de Barcelona and published on Nature Medicinelast year was the hottest ever recorded in the world and the second hottest in Europe. It is defined as a disasteralso considering the over 47 thousand people dead precisely because of the heat.

The study data

The data published in the Spanish study show that out of the total deaths caused by heat in the year 2023, one in four people died in Italy, for a total of 12,743 victims. They follow the Spainwith 8,352 deaths, and the Germany with 6,376 people dying from the heat. The mortality rate higher, instead, (that is, the ratio between the number of deaths in a specific community during a period of time and the size of the average population of the same period) is in Greecewith 393 deaths per million people, followed by Bulgaria (229) and, once again, from theItalywith 209 deaths per million people.

Researchers’ considerations

Researchers at the Instituto de Salud Global de Barcelona observe that 2023 will be “a large-scale disaster, but the balance sheet of the victims related to the heat is however lower than that of 2022 when more than 100,000 people died in Europe 61,000 people”. The 2023 is therefore the hottest year, but not the one with the most victims since he stopped at 47,690 deaths. In addition, scientists found that by 2023 “heat-related mortality would be higher than 80% without the introduction in the last two decades of measures to help people adapt“. The continuous increase in temperature has also made us more “get used to it” warm: in fact, researchers say we are “less vulnerable than at the beginning of the centurylikely as a result of general socioeconomic progress, improved individual behaviors, and public health measures such as heat-prevention plans implemented after the record-breaking summer of 2003.”

People at risk

But how do people die of heat? Most deaths caused by excessive increases in temperature are linked to extreme heat stress. The director of the World Health Organization (WHO) for Europe, Hans Henri P. Kluge, explained how this is “the leading cause of climate-related death”. He continued: “Extreme temperatures exacerbate the chronic conditionslike cardiovascular diseases, breathing and cerebrovascular, worsen mental health and disorders related to diabetes“. For this reason, those who suffer the most from the heat and risk their lives are the elderly peoplebut also the pregnant women and, in general, the most fragile.