Ever more ferocious heat in Italy as it prepares to experience more scorching days in an extreme weather scenario. Today, July 11, there will be 7 cities marked with a ‘red dot’ – alert level 3, the maximum – according to the heat wave bulletin from the Ministry of Health. Of the 27 monitored provincial capitals, on Thursday, July 11, Campobasso, Frosinone, Latina, Perugia, Rieti, Rome and Trieste appear in the red. And on Friday, July 12, the alert level 3 will rise to 11 cities: Bologna, Campobasso, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Perugia, Pescara, Rieti, Rome, Trieste and Viterbo.

The heat should only spare Genoa and Naplesthe only provincial capitals for which a green warning is expected today and tomorrow (alert level 0). The rest of Italy is dominated by yellow (alert 1) and orange (alert 2).

The African anticyclone, according to the models, will bring temperatures of up to 43° in Sicily and Sardinia for at least 10 days, 38° in Rome, 37° also in Emilia Romagna with a lot of heat in the North.

What does red alert mean?

The red alert, explains the Ministry of Health, indicates “emergency conditions (heat wave) with possible negative effects on the health of healthy and active people, and not only on risk subgroups such as the elderly, very young children and people with chronic diseases. The longer the heat wave, the greater the expected negative effects on health”.

Tips for fighting the heat

Here is some advice for citizens: “Check your city’s bulletin every day; avoid exposing yourself to heat and direct sunlight during the hottest hours of the day (between 11 am and 6 pm): high temperatures and humidity can cause heat-related symptoms and burns; avoid intense physical activity outdoors during the hottest hours of the day; spend the hottest hours of the day in the coolest room in the house, frequently wetting yourself with cool water; use the air conditioner correctly. If you only have a fan, use it following some precautions” listed on the ministry website, in the brochure ‘How to improve the microclimate of homes’.

And then “spend a few hours in an air-conditioned public place, especially during the hottest hours of the day; ensure adequate air exchange: natural ventilation determines better air exchange than mechanical ventilation; wear light, lightweight clothing made of natural fibres (for example cotton and linen), protect your head with a light-coloured hat and use sunglasses; protect your skin from sunburn with sun creams with a high protection factor”.

“Drink liquids – the Ministry of Health also suggests – moderating the intake of carbonated or sugary drinks, tea and coffee. Avoid very cold drinks and alcoholic beverages; follow a light diet, preferring pasta and fish to meat and avoiding elaborate and spicy foods; consume lots of fresh vegetables and fruit. Pay attention to the correct storage of perishable foods (for example dairy products and meat), as high temperatures can favor the proliferation of pathogenic germs that cause gastrointestinal disorders”.

“If you take medications – it is recommended – do not independently suspend ongoing therapies, but consult your doctor for any adjustments to the drug therapy; pay attention to the correct storage of medications, keep them away from heat sources and direct sunlight and store those that require a storage temperature no higher than 25-30 ° C in the refrigerator”. Again: “If the car is not air-conditioned, avoid traveling during the hottest hours of the day (11 am-6 pm). Do not forget to bring sufficient supplies of water with you in case of unexpected queues or lines; do not leave non-self-sufficient people, children and the elderly, even for a short time, in a car parked in the sun”.

Finally, “make sure that sick or bedridden people are not over-covered; offer assistance to people at greater risk (for example, elderly people living alone) and report any situations that require intervention to social and health services. In elderly people, a warning sign is a reduction in some daily activities (moving around the house, getting dressed, eating, going to the bathroom regularly, washing), which may indicate a worsening of their health; if you experience symptoms of heat-related disorders, contact a doctor.”