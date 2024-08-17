Scorching heat and suffocating mugginess goodbye? So it would seem, at least according to the bulletin from the Ministry of Health, which indicates only four cities with red flags today, Saturday 17 August. And tomorrow, Sunday 18, only one of the 27 monitored capitals will be under observation for the maximum alert level. But how long will the stop in record temperatures last? Not long, according to the experts.

Today 4 cities with a red dot, tomorrow one: which ones are they?

Of the 27 provincial capitals monitored by the ministry, only four cities are on maximum alert today, august 17thfor heat waves. These are Bari, Brescia, Campobasso and Palermo. No orange dot, while Ancona, Bologna, Bolzano, Catania, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Messina, Milan, Naples, Perugia, Pescara, Reggio Calabria, Rieti, Rome, Turin, Trieste, Venice, and Verona are marked with a level 1 alert, i.e. yellow. In green, therefore, Cagliari, Civitavecchia, Genoa and Viterbo.

Tomorrow, Sunday 18th Augusthere is the real collapse of temperatures, with only one city with a red dot: it is Bari, the only one marked with maximum alert. Rain of green dot – 19 in total, including Rome – while only Brescia, Campobasso, Catania, Messina, Palermo, Pescara and Reggio Calabria will remain in yellow.

How long will the respite from record heat last?

But how long will the respite from the sultry heat last? According to meteorologist Andrea Giuliacci, “what, according to data from Centro Meteo Expert, is one of the longest-lasting heat waves in recent decades (it has been going on, without real interruptions, since July 7, that is, for over 40 days) will be abruptly dampened by the arrival of an intense Atlantic disturbance. So today will be a day of sun and clouds, with some afternoon thunderstorms especially in the Alps and inland areas of Central Italy, and still intense heat, despite an initial slight drop in temperatures”.

“Then – he states to Adnkronos – the perturbation will arrive on Sunday and will bring many thunderstorms, locally even strong, to the Center-North, Campania, Calabria and Sicily, while temperatures will drop by a few degrees throughout Italy. On Monday there will still be many thunderstorms, even strong, in the Northeast and much of the Center-South and Islands, while temperatures will drop further. In a couple of days, a temperature drop of 6-10 degrees is expected in much of Italy: it will be the end of the long heat wave”, concludes Giuliacci.

Rain is coming, then, but a return of heat is expected for Wednesday, August 21, meteorologist Mattia Gussoni of ‘iLMeteo.it explains to Adnkronos. “The weather conditions – he says – are expected to significantly worsen over the weekend, especially on Sunday 18, the passage of a cyclone fueled by unstable air at high altitude descending from Northern Europe will cause many thunderstorms in the regions of Central and Northern Italy with even the risk of hailstorms due to the large amount of potential energy at play. Temperatures are also expected to significantly drop and will be well below the reference climate averages”.

“The beginning of next week will still be rather unstable with the risk of thunderstorms – concluded Gussoni – Then from Wednesday 21 August a new advance of the African anticyclone is expected: therefore more sun and heat on the rise again”.