Scorched earth

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that every place where Hamas is present will turn into an arena of destruction. He also called on the Israelis to be patient before achieving a victory that “will leave an echo for future generations.”

In his speech, Monday evening, Netanyahu pointed out that “the pictures of the destruction in the Gaza Strip and the whereabouts of Hamas” are the beginning of what is to come.

An Israeli official denied reports of a possible prisoner exchange between Israel and the Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip.

Netanyahu’s statements came hours after Hamas threatened to kill its prisoners if Israeli aircraft continued to target civilians. The Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, announced that every Israeli bombing operation on civilians in Gaza without prior warning would be met with the execution of a hostage. The Qassam Brigades’ threat comes as Amid intense bombardment by the Israeli army on Gaza, on Monday night.

The Israeli authorities issued a decision on Monday to “continue the aerial bombardment on the Gaza Strip, even if it leads to harming the hostages, unless accurate information arrives about their whereabouts.”

What is the Hannibal Protocol?

The Hannibal Protocol is a measure used by the Israeli army to prevent the kidnapping of its soldiers by Palestinian resistance factions or any other party, and its well-known formula is that “the kidnapping process must stop by all means, even if that comes at the expense of striking and harming our forces.”

This protocol has been under development since the first prisoner exchange between Israel and the PFLP General Command, and was finalized in 1985. It was first revealed to the Israeli army in 2001.

The Hannibal Protocol has been used several times since 2008 as a result of military clashes with Palestinian resistance forces in Gaza, resulting on several occasions in the deaths of faction members and captured soldiers.

There appear to be two different versions of the Hannibal Protocol, a top-secret written one, intended for the IDF’s upper echelon of commanders, and an oral one for division commanders and lower levels.

In more recent versions, the phrase “by all means” is often taken literally, as in the phrase “It is better for an IDF soldier to be killed than kidnapped.”

In 2018, an Israeli government watchdog criticized the Hannibal Military Protocol, and the government’s Board of Auditors said the protocol lacked clarity on “the value of the kidnapped soldier’s life.”

Activate “Hannibal”

Analysts who spoke to Sky News Arabia believe that Tel Aviv’s insistence on intensifying air strikes on the Gaza Strip without considering the fate of the prisoners held with Hamas, which had previously announced the killing of 4 of them in the strikes on Monday, indicates the Israeli government’s intention to activate “Hannibal.” “Which indicates that a dead soldier is better than a captured soldier, because the prisoners’ card will be more likely in the hands of Hamas, especially since they are talking about a large number of prisoners.

Palestinian political analyst, Talal Abu Rukba, believes that Israel activating “Hannibal” is not unlikely, but rather a possibility. Israel had previously activated it in 2014, especially in the city of Rafah. He pointed out that the number of Israeli prisoners is relatively large this time, and perhaps not. The Israeli leadership can bear the consequences of causing their deaths.

Abu Rakiya added to the Sky News Arabia website that some of the prisoners are women and the elderly, and there may be pressure on the Israeli government, especially from public opinion and Israeli society, if this protocol is activated, as the government is accused of abandoning their children and prisoners and sacrificing them. With them.

No retreat

However, the Israeli political analyst, Shlomo Ganor, does not agree with Abu Rukba’s proposal regarding Tel Aviv’s response to pressure on the prisoners and their families, and he rules out that the Israeli government will respond to the threats of the Hamas and Islamic Jihad movements in Gaza, by stopping air strikes on the Gaza Strip, in exchange for refraining from killing the Israeli prisoners they hold in return. Every raid on civilians.

Ganor explained in statements to Sky News Arabia that the political leadership in Tel Aviv believes that the prisoner file cannot be compared to the amount of grief that has descended on the country after more than a thousand people were killed, and the number of wounded reached 3,000, some of whom are still in serious condition. Funerals began to be held in all cities of Israel, which caused massive popular anger, and there was no room for sympathy.

Regarding the number of prisoners, he said that it is no longer an influential factor for the decision-maker, and that Hamas knows that among the prisoners there are foreign nationals whose countries will try to attack Tel Aviv to stop the military operation, but this matter will not work now and will not stop the bombing of Gaza.

The Director of the French Center for International Studies, Dr. Aqila Debishi, agrees with this proposal, who believes that the Israeli authorities have already implemented the Hannibal Protocol, and cites this as a statement by the Israeli Prime Minister, in which he said that the bombing would continue even if it caused the death of the prisoners.