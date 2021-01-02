The youth, resident of Sector-23 Sanjay Colony, said that he got a call to fill the installment of Scooty. He then finds out that someone has bought Scooty in his name. When the victim went to the agency and investigated, it was found that someone had scooty finance by putting their documents.

When the victim complained to the Saran police station in this case, he refused to register the case. After which the victim gave a complaint in this case in the CM window. Saran police have filed a case three months after the incident after being reprimanded.

Sunny, a resident of Sanjay Colony, told that on September 24, he got a call that why you are not paying your installment of Scooty. The victim told the person making the call in this case that they did not have any scooty finance. After that, after finding out the name of the agency, he reached the agency based in Dabua. He found in the investigation in the agency that a young man had financed the car by putting a copy of his PAN card and Aadhaar card. The photo is of a young man named Ravi.



Complaint was given on September 29, police has now filed a case

The victim gave a written complaint in this case to the Saran police on 29 September. But the police asked to register the complaint in Sector-16. After which the victim made a complaint in this case in the CM window. While taking action in this case, Police Station Saran has been ordered to register a case and investigate.