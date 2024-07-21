Scooting | Tricks on kickboards captivated the young boys − This is what the SC championships organized in Vantaa looked like

Scooting|The Finnish Scoottaus championships were contested over the weekend in Helsinki and Vantaa. The sport has gained great popularity, especially among young boys.

Myyrmäki a group of people has gathered around the skatepark. At the edges of the park, boys in helmets and knee pads lean on their kickboards and watch the competition performances.

“Nothing, nothing! Still plenty of time left!” the host’s encouragement can be heard over the loudspeakers.

Parents are sitting in the stands. When walking in the area, you have to watch out for scooters and energy drink cans lying around.

“Double flip.”

“Finger flip.”

Familiar terms from the world of skateboarding are buzzing in the speeches of the presenters and among the young people’s conversations.

However, today we don’t skate, we scoot.

The public followed Arvi Parkkinen’s spectacular union.

The Finnish championships were hosted by Helmeri Pirinen, vice president of Scoottiliito. Pirinen is known as Finland’s only scooting professional. He has played a significant role in bringing the sport to Finland.

Scooting that is, the Finnish trick kickboarding championships were contested over the weekend in Savela in Helsinki and Myyrmäki in Vantaa. In the sport, tricks are performed on kickboards, i.e. scooters, for example on the streets, in skateparks and in halls.

At the beginning of 2024, it was estimated that there will be around 60,000-80,000 scooter enthusiasts in Finland, according to the press release published by the Finnish Scoottiliito. Most of the scooterists are boys between the ages of 8 and 18

Two different sub-disciplines of scooting took part in the SC: park and street.

In the Park competition, tricks take place, for example, in a concrete pool or on ramps.

In the street category, doing tricks on a scooter in a skatepark on a more level ground. As the name suggests, street style aims to imitate tricks on the street with the help of stairs, railings, street stones and different levels.

The park category was contested on Saturday in Savela, on Sunday it was the turn of the street races in Myyrmäki.

HS went to Vantaa to see what was happening in the championships of a sport that has gained great popularity among young boys.

In Myyrmäki, cheering groups had arrived in the audience.

In the Street series each competitor has two 45-second performances, which are scored on a scale of 0-100. In addition to them, the competitor can do the last trick that concludes the competition performance, for which points are awarded from 0 to 10.

Is Benyam Aminin turn for the last trick. 11-year-old Amin picks up speed and quickly runs towards the other edge. He pushes up, spins around backwards and lands effortlessly back on his board.

The backflip was Amin’s favorite trick in his competition performances.

“It took a long time to get up the courage, but then, when you did, it wasn’t so bad,” says Amin about vault training.

There are three exercises per week in winter, every day in summer. However, injuries also happen during training. Once Amin flew on his face and lost consciousness. The tooth came through the cheek.

Adversity didn’t get Amin off the streets.

“You get to meet friends and have fun”, he says about his favorite things about his hobby.

Benyam Amin picked up the pace for his next trick.

Jasper Lehto focused on his competition performance.

Presenter announce the next turn Jasper Lehton. 12-year-old Lehto waves his hands to the audience to get encouragement.

Lehto starts moving towards the first tricks.

“That’s sweet, no one else has done that yet,” the host enthuses.

Speed ​​from the edge of the arc. A couple of extra kicks, and towards the second curve. Spinning the board over the head and landing back on the board.

“Good Jape!”

Biceps display and uppercuts for speed to friends. It went well.

Lehto was attracted to the sport by a friend. Three years ago, he went to see her practice and got excited himself. Now Jasper goes to practice almost every day.

“When you’ve been practicing a trick for a long time, and you get tired of it. And the guys”, says Lehto when asked about the best aspects of the sport.

The friends rushed to congratulate Jasper Lehto on his successful race performance.

Jami Aalto had chosen to wear a shirt showing Urho Kekko, with which she wanted to send greetings to the judges. “If the judges are upset, I’ll show them this.”

Rain was promised for Sunday, but the youth series were contested on dry land.

At the competition venue really notice that the sport is now popular with young boys.

Why is scootering so popular now?

“Maybe because you can meet new friends”, says Amin.

“Free sport. You can practice what you want,” says Lehto