The scooter it is usually a very quiet vehicle, but it can also get as noisy as one supercar. It was the brand that invented a system to reproduce the sound of cars on scooters Segwaywhich has put a special on sale online speaker from 140 euros substantially compatible with all its products (including the GoKart), water resistant and particularly compact, as well as apparently easy to install.

The Ninebot Engine Speakerthis is the full name, can reproduce (for another without wires whatsoever) the sound, for some the I singof the engine V8 or V12, or single or twin, with the possibility of adding new roars in the future. The system is a little game with a fund of seriousness: in fact, if adding a ‘racing’ sound to a scooter is quite fun, it is actually also useful for alerting other road users in the event of a progressive approach. After all, it is obvious to everyone: scooters are among the quietest vehicles in circulation, a characteristic element that for some is synonymous with danger – obviously in relation to speed.

As for the scooters, the 715 gram Speaker can be installed just below the handlebar. The connection with the scooter system is via Bluetooth. After connecting the two devices, each driver can choose the sound to use. The integrated battery of the Speaker is 2200 mAh for 23 hours of autonomy, and is recharged via USB-C, while the body is waterproof. It can also serve as a normal portable Bluetooth speaker for listening to music, a feature that makes it quite useful even when the scooter is parked.

In short, even an electric scooter can suddenly become suitable for dusting off the glorious sound of V8 or V12 engines, perhaps in honor of the passion for Ferrari, Lamborghinis or any other car brand famous for endothermic.