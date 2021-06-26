The debate on electric scooters has always been very heated since the boom of 2020, thanks to which, especially in the city, many have begun to adopt them for urban travel. The rules relating to this type of vehicle, fast enough to endanger pedestrians but also very useful for reaching the workplace or leisure without necessarily having to use your car, are still confused. and certainly the news events do not help, with even serious accidents that could be avoided.

Consequently the Ministry of Infrastructure and Sustainable Mobility has summoned the manufacturers of the scooters to a meeting that will take place on 1 July 2021 by videoconference. The topic on the agenda is the regulation of the use of these means, in order to improve road safety and urban decor (given that in large cities, shared scooters are often ‘abandoned’ on the sidewalks, hindering pedestrian areas).

“Indeed, the Ministry deems it useful and necessary to carry out in a short time an assessment of the behavior of those who are driving electric scooters, and of the related accidents, and to identify appropriate ways to increase the safety linked to the use of these means of electric mobility, in the belief that a common self-regulation of companies operating in the sector is decisive for improving the conditions of use of the service“, Explains the note as reported by the main press agencies.

Electric scooters, new rules on the way

For the so-called Mims, the heads of the Department of Sustainable Mobility and the Direction of Road Safety will be present, but the National Association of Italian Municipalities (Anci) and the National Sharing Mobility Observatory have also been invited to participate, so that find the square of the situation together with those who produce the scooters. According to Fanpage.it, in the last three months in Lazio, accesses to the emergency room for falls from electric scooters have increased by 10%.

Currently in Parliament there are two bills under consideration on this issue. The Senate is examining a bill (supported by the Democratic Party) which would impose the obligation of insurance and a fine from 500 to 1,500 euros for those traveling without insurance coverage, the obligation to wear a helmet with penalties from 83 to 332 euros and the administrative detention for 60 days (and 90 days in case of recidivism in two years) for offenders. An AM license would be required for those aged between 14 and 18, but minors could only circulate in pedestrian areas and paths at a speed not exceeding 6 km / h or on cycle paths and on cycle paths at one speed not exceeding 12 km / h. In the Chamber there is a Forza Italia bill that would even prohibit the use of electric scooters for minors, plus the mandatory limit of 30 hours, the use of helmets and reflective jackets.