Electric scooters continue to be a very hot topic in Italy as well as in other European countries. For example in France, where the future of these means of micromobility will be established directly by the citizens through a referendum: the vote is scheduled for next April 2, and in fact will sanction the fate of contracts signed in 2020 by the Paris City Council with the three operators Dott, Lime and Tier for a value of 907,000 euros per year.

The mayor Anna Hidalgo strongly wanted an operation of this type, the first to have leaned in favor of the elimination of scooters from circulation. The risk that the licenses will not be renewed is concrete, given that more and more Parisian citizens are expressing disappointment with these vehicles, repeatedly protagonists of accidents and inconveniences on the streets of the French capital. Repubblica recalls how already in 2019 a decree had regulated the use of scooters in Paris: minimum age of use at 12 years, maximum speed at 25 km/h, circulation on the sidewalks and use by several people prohibited, obligation of front and rear position lights. Not only: a further tightening has been announced in 2021, when a fatal accident convinced the local administration to order operators to limit speed to 10 km/h in 700 densely populated areas of the capital. But even in this case the results were not exciting. And so, we think of the farewell of the scooters.

And how did the French government take the decision to hold a referendum and how would it welcome a possible vote in favor of eliminating scooters from circulation? The majority appear to be all pretty criticism in this sense: the Minister of Transport Clément Beaune would prefer a new regulatory plan to the absolute ban on these vehicles, while the councilor for transport David Belliard explained: “It has been two and a half years since we implemented the maximum number of regulations authorized by law and asked the government for new tools to regulate, to no avail so far“. How will this dispute end? On April 2, we will know for sure.