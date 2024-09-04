Scooters | Paris made a drastic decision that many people in Finland dream of – This is how the rental scooters disappeared

Europe’s big cities rein in scooters in many ways. Paris banned e-scooters for rent entirely after city dwellers grew tired of dangerous situations and abandoned driving games. It’s been a year since the complete ban, and now the question is whether Helsinki should do the same.

An employee of the electric scooter rental company Tier collected rides for a car in Paris in August 2023. The city’s rental scooter ban came into effect on September 1, 2023.

in Finland and especially in the capital region, there has been an extraordinary amount of talk about electric scooters this summer.

The reason is sad: there have been scooter accidents in Helsinki, Vantaa and Espoo, in which two children and one adult have died.