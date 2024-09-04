Wednesday, September 4, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Scooters | Paris made a drastic decision that many people in Finland dream of – This is how the rental scooters disappeared

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 4, 2024
in World Europe
0
Scooters | Paris made a drastic decision that many people in Finland dream of – This is how the rental scooters disappeared
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Europe’s big cities rein in scooters in many ways. Paris banned e-scooters for rent entirely after city dwellers grew tired of dangerous situations and abandoned driving games. It’s been a year since the complete ban, and now the question is whether Helsinki should do the same.

An employee of the electric scooter rental company Tier collected rides for a car in Paris in August 2023. The city’s rental scooter ban came into effect on September 1, 2023. Picture: Antony Paone / Reuters

in Finland and especially in the capital region, there has been an extraordinary amount of talk about electric scooters this summer.

The reason is sad: there have been scooter accidents in Helsinki, Vantaa and Espoo, in which two children and one adult have died.

#Scooters #Paris #drastic #decision #people #Finland #dream #rental #scooters #disappeared

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Man charged with 31-year-old crime after DNA test

Man charged with 31-year-old crime after DNA test

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]