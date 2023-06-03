The Municipality of Milan puts a stop to the spread of shared electric scooters. Nothing to do with their environmental footprint, which according to the municipal council remains extremely positive for urban mobility in terms of zero impact, but with the behavior of those who use them, often and willingly in an improper way.

Milan takes time

And so, the mayor Giuseppe Sala confirmed that in Milan the currently expiring experimentation on shared electric scooters will continue, but without the fleet of vehicles in circulation being expanded. “At the moment I feel like excluding an expansion of the fleet of shared scooters, despite knowing that they can be a good mobility system that does not pollute”his words reported by Ansa.

Inappropriate behavior

All one behavioral issue according to the mayor of the Lombard capital, who continued: “Many are asking to eliminate the use of public scooters, but this is contrary to what happens in other cities. I would like to tell the Milanese that before imagining an expansion of the fleet of shared scooters it will take time and above all it will take users demonstration that they are used in a different way. There may be all the studios in the world but even my banal observation shows that there are too many scooters placed on the sidewalks, too many with two people on board, too many riding on the sidewalks”.

Soon a new squeeze

In fact, the scooter jungle continues to be a significant problem in many Italian cities. We will see if the new tightening of the Highway Code announced by Minister Salvini will have any effect in this sense: among the new measures being examined by the majority concerning the use of scooters there are, according to Salvini himself, the obligations “license plate, insurance, helmet and education“.