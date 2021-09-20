THE electric scooters they have become a great one road safety problem. In the first 8 months of 2021 they registered over 130 accidents, including 8 fatal (7 drivers and one pedestrian). The cities where scooters are most dangerous, or with the most deaths, are Rome (two deaths), Milan (elderly pedestrian hit by a group of scooter riders), Genoa, Arezzo, Ravenna, Florence And Sesto San Giovanni.

Accidents electric scooters endanger road safety

According to the data provided by theAsaps (Friends of the Traffic Police Supporters Association, in the first two quarters of the year there were 131 accidents involving scooters, of which 41 with hospitalized injured in reserved prognosis.

In the first six months of 2021 there were 85, with 46 serious claims in the two main summer months of July and August. In 2020 there was only one death in Budrio (BO) where a 60 year old lost his life.

Electric scooters, what the law says today

Encourage the use of scooters without certain rules it was a very great mistake of Italian politics. Now we try to run for cover since in Transport commission discuss the bill with “Provisions on the circulation of mainly electric powered scooters”.

Parliament is working on a bill introducing the helmet, compulsory insurance for all ages

The bill introduces above all the helmet and insurance mandatory for everyone, but also for plate.

Currently the scooters, which are equated to bicycles, can be driven by anyone over the age of 14. Also, according to the law signed by the former Minister of Transport Danilo Toninelli, can circulate throughout the municipal area on roads up to 50 km / h, on extra-urban roads open to bikes, on cycle lanes. Scooters can enter restricted traffic areas and pedestrian areas. On the road the maximum permissible speed is 25 km / h while in the pedestrian areas it is 6 km / h. The helmet is mandatory up to the age of 18.

Scooters also create problems when it comes to urban decor, with these means (especially those in sharing) left and abandoned everywhere, even in the midst of pavements. They often thus become a insurmountable obstacle for those with reduced mobility problems or who have to move in a wheelchair for the disabled.

More and more scooters are parked on the sidewalks, to the detriment of pedestrians

In addition to new and stricter provisions would also be needed more checks to enforce the rules that exist. Now especially the very young use the scooters in two and without helmet, at high speed in pedestrian areas.

Scooters, DEKRA intervenes: greater road safety with new regulations

“There are now too many road accidents, unfortunately even fatal, caused or suffered by those who use scooters, hoverboards, electric single wheels, segways, e-bikes, demonstrating that the safety level of these vehicles is still dangerously very low”. He states it Toni Purcaro, Chairman DEKRA Italy and Executive Vice President CEEME Region DEKRA Group, on the subject of the safety of electric micro-mobility.

“Micro electric mobility is on the rise – adds Purcaro – but there is still no real regulation of the sector. In Italy alone, hundreds of injured and 10 deaths in 2021, as emerges from the data released by the Scooter Observatory edited by Asaps, the Friends of the Traffic Police Supporters Association. As DEKRA – he continues – we have analyzed the phenomenon in depth in the 2020 Safety Report and proposed effective countermeasures based on evidence.

Measures such as making a helmet mandatory, speed reduction, new braking systems, the creation of dedicated parking spaces and specific training for those who decide to move with electric minivans are a priority ”.

Toni Purcaro, Chairman of DEKRA Italia and Executive Vice President of CEEME Region DEKRA Group

According to Purcaro “Interventions are also needed to limit the defects of the road infrastructure, not really suitable for circulation and the usability of light mobility, one correct homologation of the vehicles and clear visibility at night through the use of reflective clothing.

The issue of global road safety, which was included in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development of the United Nations, is now a central issue when it comes to sustainable mobility “ concludes.

