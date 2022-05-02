The product shortage in the segment also adds to the braking (-6.5%) of the motorcycles. The first quarter closes with a minus sign

There are many factors of uncertainty, inflation gallops, incentives will arrive but no one knows yet when. And above all, there is a lack of scooters in dealerships. The fact is that in April the motorized two-wheeler market is still slowing down. Although the first four months of 2022 registers a slight decrease compared to last year (-2.6%), registrations of mopeds, scooters and motorcycles in April instead show an overall decline of 8.9% over 2021. From the data released from Confindustria ANCMA, the minus sign of motorcycles emerges in particular (-6.5%), the first after a long positive streak, while scooters and mopeds respectively closed April with -11.1% and -9.8% on same month last year.

month – April put 28,853 vehicles on the market including motorcycles, scooters and mopeds, equal to a drop of 8.9%. In particular, scooters lost 11.11%, equal to 13,552 vehicles registered. The motorcycles, which until now had registered double-digit increases, are down by 6.55% compared to April 2021, with only 13,878 registered vehicles. After the good result in March, mopeds are also marking time, with 1,423 vehicles registered and a drop of 9.88%. However, it must be remembered that April 2022 had two fewer working days than the same month in 2021.

the year – The third negative balance since the beginning of the year puts the minus sign in front of the accumulated market, for the first time in 2022: 93,575 vehicles sold and a decrease of 2.6% compared to the first quarter of 2021. To pull down are the scooters, which number 40,933 vehicles, equal to a decrease of 16.2%. Still positive, however, the balance of motorcycles, with 46,669 vehicles registered and a growth of 11.49% over 2021; finally, mopeds, which, thanks to the advantage accumulated in the previous months, closed the quarter still in positive territory, with a growth of 10.18% and 5,973 vehicles sold.

electric – In contrast to the electric market, which shows an increase of 21.11% compared to the same month of 2021 and 918 vehicles sold (but the number of vehicles registered significantly decreases compared to the previous month due to the lack of incentives) . The balance of the first four months of the year was solidly positive, with growth of 59.98 and 4,345 registered vehicles.

top 10 motorcycles – Here are the 10 best-selling vehicles in the first quarter of the year:

1. Benelli TRK 502 X (2,293)

3. Yamaha Ténéré 700 (1,132)

4. Honda Africa Twin 1100 (1,131)

5. Ducati Multistrada V4 (1.013)

6. BMW R 1250 GS Adventure (990)

top 10 scooters – Here are the 10 best-selling scooters:

3. Kymco Agility 125 R 16 (2,405)

6. Piaggio Beverly 300 (1,789)

7. Yamaha XMax 300 (1,710)

8. Honda X-Adv 750 (1,399)

9. Piaggio Medley 125 (1,342)

10. Piaggio Beverly 400 (1,257)