Aurelia Bis closed due to a dramatic road accident in the late afternoon. Near the junction between Vado and Bergeggi, at the exit of the San Nicolò tunnel, a scooter and a car collided head-on. Two people were injured and rescued at the scene. The driver of a Smart was transported to the San Paolo hospital, while the multiple-traumatized motorcyclist was taken directly to Santa Corona di Pietra Ligure in code red. The firefighters of Savona, the traffic police, the local police, the “118” self-medicine and the ambulances of the Vado Red Cross intervened on the spot. Traffic was blocked for over an hour, given that the Aurelia Bis was closed to traffic to allow rescue operations and then carry out the surveys. The local Vado police had to divert the heavy vehicles headed for the port and the Reefer Terminal, which are normally forced to drive along the ring road in order not to cross the center of Vado. The investigations of the traffic police, together with the statements of the drivers when they will be able to be heard, will determine the exact dynamics. What is certain is that at least one of the two vehicles was traveling beyond the continuous center line, and therefore hit the one arriving from the opposite direction head-on.