The advent of the electric scooters in urban mobility it has brought with it advantages and disadvantages to circulation. The municipal administrations continue to draw up their own budgets in this regard, and there are some such as that of Campobasso who decide to put a stop to the spread of these means: the Municipality of the capital of Molise has in fact established the revocation to the service managera company of Guidonia Montecelio, in the province of Rome, of the concession relating to the management of the rental service of electric scooters.

Evidently too many inefficiencies caused by these vehicles, also generated by an imperfect management of their rental. In fact, the critical issues highlighted in the revocation provision, and reported by Ansa: ranging from the numerous inefficiencies and critical issues in the management of the sharing of scooters and the rental and storage of bikes at the cycling station up to the impossibility now lasting for over three months to proceed with the rental of scooters due to unresolved malfunctions of the dedicated app. A series of factors that led the municipal administration to take a drastic decision: stop renting this type of vehicle, at least temporarily. To understand if the Municipality of Campobasso will decide to assign the concession to a different managergiven that the latter was also contested in the provision, or if the service will resume at the expense of the same body once some adjustments have been made.