THE electric scooters they are creating quite a few problems for mobility and traffic in Paris. Most citizens consider them a hindrance to traffic as well as a danger to other road users, and the first citizen of the French capital Anne Hidalgo also seems to be on the same line of thought, who expressly said she was in favor of their removal definitive. However, it will not be she who will take on this responsibility, but the Parisian people: on April 2nd, in fact, a referendum in which citizens will express themselves on the future of electric scooters in Paris.

The issue related to the prohibition of the use of rental electric scooters is extremely divisive, as mentioned by Hidalgo herself. For this reason, according to him, it is right that citizens decide what fate to reserve for the more than 15,000 electric scooters circulating in Paris today, under the control of the three rental companies Lime, Dott and Tier. The “war” between operators and the local administration has been going on for some time: only in September of last year was the hypothesis of the non-renewal of licenses which will expire in March this year in case they have failed to limit reckless driving and other misconduct, including wild parking of scooters or abandoning them in the most disparate places, in some cases even thrown into the River Seine .

The mayor of Paris, who, as mentioned, said she was in favor of banning the use of these means, wanted to clarify that will respect the outcome of the referendum whatever it is. Those who argue that they are non-polluting and alternative means of transport to cars or crowded public transport are pushing for the French capital not to step back from this point of view: by now all the main European cities see electric scooters darting everywhere, a possible turnaround it would therefore cause Paris to lose pace with the times.