La Spezia – The eagle supporters gather around the team. The regret following the clash of salvation with Cremonese gradually decreased and a new challenge appeared on the horizon. For the occasion, the supporters of Spezia Calcio responded once again present. To testify it there are the data of the Peak, sold-out for the match against Milan (at 6pm)and the organization of a “scooterata” that hasn’t been seen for some time.

The moment is delicate, everyone knows it on the shores of the Gulf of Poets. From Leonardo Semplici, who underlined that four steps from the end of the championship, the time has come to give the fans their best, no one intends to throw in the towel. The ranking, to date, condemns Spezia. But nothing is lost. Despite the fact that a noble and strong team like Milan lands in Liguria, hope is the last to die. And every supporter intends to try them all to revive the fate of Nzola and his companions.

The appointment, therefore, was given by Curva Ferrovia: 4.00 pm at the Little Lighthouse. “Let’s all carry torches and flags – reads the Facebook page of organized support – let’s lead them to victory. All aboard a scooter to accompany the boys to the stadium”. The meeting point is different for those on foot: 4.30 pm in viale Garibaldi. “We are all aware of the situation we are going through – continues the note – aware of the difficulties of the last four games. We know what we have to face, but above all each of us knows what he can do: the difference in this moment ”. And again: “Our pride will guide the boys on the pitch, accompanying them in the last stages of this journey we will make them and anyone who comes before us understand that we are from La Spezia and we will never give up”.

The first opponent, in this sense, is Milan. Beyond the “scooterata” and the garrison that will greet the eaglet bus before entering the stadium, it is inside the sold-out Peak that, for the umpteenth time this season, the fans will try to be the twelfth man on the pitch.