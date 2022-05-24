THE scooters they are a real problem that goes beyond mobility because they contribute to decay winding through the big cities. For example Rome does not shine and since the scooters were cleared through customs in the spring of 2020, the capital has literally been invaded, with the besieged historic center from hundreds of vehicles often abandoned after use where it happens, with no respect for others.

Scooter rules in Rome, change from 2023

New rules on scooters and reduction from 2023 in Rome wanted byMobility Councilor Eugenio Patanè. The new PD Administration of the Mayor Roberto Gualtieri aims to rationalize the phenomenon of scooters with a robust cut of vehicles allowed in Trident from 2023.

From the current 400 it will increase to 90, with the companies authorized to sharing which will increase from seven to three. The streets involved are: Piazza del Popolo, via Ripetta, Ripetta promenade (external), Piazza Augusto Imperatore (external), Via del Corso, Via del Tritone, Via Gregoriana, via della Trinità dei Monti.

From 2023 in the Trident in Rome the scooters increase from 400 to 90

The measure will not only concern the center but also the other Roman districts, where the scooters will disembark from 14,000 to 9,000 and bikes from 12,500 to 9,000with numbers assigned to the different districts according to a division into bands of the city, with a concentration of vehicles per square kilometer established at 225 vehicles compared to the current 1,000 and more.

In the other neighborhoods, too, there will be fewer scooters from 2023

The new Roman mobility plan also includes the creation of reserved parking spaces of scooters and bikes in sharing, at the exit of each subway station.

Availability of scooters

With the new rules on the rental of scooters in Rome they will be nowhere to be found? What will the future availability be? According to current data, there should be no problems.

In fact, according to a survey by Repubblica.it it emerged that the 95% of the sharing media is unused: out of 24,000 only 1,200 are actually used. Furthermore, according to the data of the Councilor for Mobility: out of 14,500 scooters in Rome 268 are in use (2.03%); out of 12,000 bicycles around 428 are in use (6.3%).

95% of the sharing media is unused

Low numbers of use also for it car sharing: they are guided in sharing only 319 cars of the entire fleet (20%).

Scooter degradation in Rome

The immunity they enjoy authorizes uncivilized to the worst misdeeds. Walking around Rome is not pleasant at all because you have to deal with them, often that often they travel in two and leave them where they shouldn’t.

Scooter deterioration, in Rome they are often abandoned

The mistake was upstream and of the 5 Star grillina administration which, on the ecological push, cleared customs with too much ease this vehicle without arrange adequate infrastructures, for transit and parking.

